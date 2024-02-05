'We can't move on, but we've got to go on': Remembering Cassidy Ritchie

TULSA, Okla. — There was not an open seat at One Hope Tulsa Sunday afternoon, as the community celebrated the life of Cassidy Danielle Ritchie.

Friends and family shared stories, tears and a few laughs looking back on their time with Cassidy. Overwhelmingly, loved ones say she loved big.

Her oldest child Joey David said they want to make sure she is remembered for the good, keeping what happened to her entirely separate.

"We don’t want this to be just another girl that got killed, we want this to be Cassidy Ritchie, she was a great person, a great mom, just a great human being, that’s who she was," said David. "She cared for everybody, no matter who you were, she loved you no matter what."

Those who knew her, and those who didn't, filled the Rose Bowl proudly wearing purple shirts with Cassidy's beaming face on them, and numbers to domestic violence resources.

Cassidy's mother Cheryl Ritchie told her grandchildren while they couldn't move on past the tragedy, they had to go on. That's what Cassidy would have wanted.

Cheryl spoke to the mass of people who showed up to remember her daughter, reminding them to check in on their people.

"Reach out," Cheryl said. "Reach out to those people, because they’re out there and they’re hurting, and they need you. I only wish that she knew, she didn’t know, she didn’t know that you all loved her so much."

As the family grieves the loss of the mother of four, they are committed to sharing Cassidy's life and story to inspire change.

Resources were on display, discussed and available throughout the celebration of life for anyone experiencing domestic violence. Members of the local agency 'Domestic Violence Intervention Services' team attended the service, with a table for people to stop and speak with professionals.

Serving as a pillar of strength, David encouraged everyone to never hesitate to pick up the phone and let go of their grudges. He said all it takes is one phone call - it could save a life.

"I hope no one else has to go through this, no matter what, no matter who you are, man or woman, no one should have to go through this and we’re going to make sure that happens," said David.

David said it's been incredible to have the community come together for him and his siblings, and the entire Ritchie family, as they find their way forward.

The mother of four was found in the backseat of her Chrysler Pacifica on the side of Highway 412, after being missing for eight days.

Her husband Chris Morland was arrested in connection to the murder, with a bond set at $5 million. The Ritchie family motto has become 'He messed with the wrong family,' and they say they won't stop until there is justice for Cassidy.

For anyone going through any dangerous situation, the National Domestic Violence Hotline takes calls 24/7 at 800-799-7233. Tulsans searching for support can contact Domestic Violence Intervention Services's crisis line at 918-743-5763.



