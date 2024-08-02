WATCHING HISTORY: Gymnasts gather to watch Olympics

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 100 gymnasts came together at Circle Cinema theater to watch the Olympics on Thursday morning.

The gymnasts said they're happy they witnessed history on the big screen.

The sounds of support filled the theater from more than four thousand miles away.

Coaches tell me gymnasts from Tulsa to Bartlesville came to the Circle Cinema to watch the finals.

Gymnast Rella Fincannon says she came ready to watch her biggest idol.

"I'm really excited because I wanted to watch Simone's new epic come back".

Fincannon wasn't the only Simone Biles fan. Almost every time she appeared on the 40-foot screen, gymnasts cheered her passionately.

Gymant Etta Cato said watching the best in the world is fuel for them.

"It's really an inspiration to how I'm going to do in my life."

"I can't even imagine when I was a little girl and having the opportunity to be able to watch it on the big screen, "Jennifer Bjornberg, Director of Aim High Academy, said.

Bjornberg tells me it's a moment these girls will never forget. "They're screaming in the movie theater altogether, and the energy is just amazing."

"I've always wanted to be like her (Simone Biles), Fincannon said. "I'd just like to see her new big skills."

When Simone won gold Thursday, these athletes won, too.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

