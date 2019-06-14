WATCH: Body cam video released of man who fell from Tulsa bridge

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have released a dramatic body camera video, which shows an April pursuit suspect hopping over a bridge and falling to the ground below.

Investigators say it started after they got a call that a man was pointing a gun. They caught up with the suspect - 23-year-old Damico Hunter (aka Taylor).

During their chase, police say Hunter crashed his car and tried running away. That's when video shows he fell from a bridge at Interstate 244 and U.S. Highway 75.

Officers ran down the ramp to render aid until paramedics arrived.

Hunter was taken to a hospital with a skull fracture.

Later, he was booked in the Tulsa County jail and faces a handful of charges, including shooting with intent to kill.

