Warner town employees resign after audio of racial slurs surfaces

Two Warner town employees have resigned after they were allegedly caught on tape using racial slurs about Martin Luther King Day.

Town council members announced the resignations Wednesday night after an executive session.

The two men who allegedly took part in the conversation were identified as Joe Swimmer and Matt McLean.

Audio surfaced of the two employees using the "N" word to describe the upcoming holiday.

