Warner town employees caught on tape making racial slurs

WARNER, Okla. - Multiple Warner town employees allegedly caught on tape using racial slurs about Martin Luther King Day.

The small town in Muskogee county is making headlines after a town employee recorded other town officials using the “n” word to describe the upcoming holiday.

"We’re off for n***** day? “I’m going to celebrate n***** day.”

“While he may of thought it was some knee jerk response, that came from his heart," Muskogee NAACP President Reverend Rodger L.B. Cutler said.

The conversation continues.

“We can just call it JER day: James Earl Rat, it's not that we don’t like black people. I’m not racist that’s just what it’s called here.You love everyone joe.”

“It is appalling as a citizen of this state in this day and age to still have to deal with this type of racism," Rev. Cutler said. “They don’t hate black people, well then why would you use a term that is derogatory towards someone you claim not to hate.”

Rev. Cutler is calling for the town employees in the audio recording to be fired.

“They don’t hate black people, well then why would you use a term that is derogatory towards someone you claim not to hate," he said.

He will continue to follow Dr. King’s words.

"He had a dream that one day we would all come together in a spirit of brotherly love," Rev. Cutler said.

He questions if one day this will happen.

Warner Town Manager Johnny Lewis says the incident is under investigation and a special meeting is scheduled Wednesday to discuss disciplinary action.