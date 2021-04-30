Walk MS 2021 comes to a place near you

TULSA, Okla. — Walk MS is the largest gathering in the Society's multiple sclerosis movement, but due to COVID-19 concerns, this year's event will not gather in person. It will be tailored to those who are concerned about their health and safety.

The theme is Move Forward Your Way which means anyone can walk where they are. Whether it's in their neighborhood, community, parks, trails, or even their own backyard, people can still participate anywhere for Walk MS 2021.

According to the Walk MS website, nearly 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Walk MS typically brings together people from all over to raise money for a world free of MS through research and life-changing breakthroughs.

When the events are in person, nearly 300,000 participants and volunteers are in attendance across the nation. Despite the pandemic last year, nearly 100,000 participants still came together and collectively raised over $24 million for everyone affected by this disease.

To participate in this year's Walk MS, anyone can find a Walk near them on the event's official website.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --