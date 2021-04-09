Wagoner police search for suspect in deadly shooting

WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner police are searching for the suspect involved in a deadly shooting Thursday night.

Police said the victim, 69-year-old Jimmy Arthur, suffered two gunshot wounds to the head at a home in Wagoner, Okla. near Southeast 7th Street.

Authorities told 2 Works for You they have a potential suspect, but no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

