Wagoner family mourns son after cliff jumping death

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Wagoner family is grieving the loss of their 21-year-old son and brother after what started as a fun afternoon at Silver Canyon RV Ranch turned tragic Wednesday evening.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the victim as Tavian Williams, 21. OHP says Williams jumped off a cliff, landed in the water and didn't resurface. Troopers found his body Thursday morning.

Williams and several friends were cliff jumping into the water at the Muskogee County location around 7 p.m. when the tragedy occurred, according to his older brother, David.

"He was fine. He wiped his face. But all in that same instance, he just got snatched down and he yelled help me and he never came back up," David said.

Troopers found Williams around 10 AM.

"I think they said he was about 30 feet down, but this water goes down to about 80 feet deep," David said.

David says he can't even imagine the pain his mother is going through after losing her youngest son.

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