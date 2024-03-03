Wagoner County voters protest against proposed sales tax hikes

WAGONER, Okla. — Voters rallied against a proposed series of sales tax increases in downtown Wagoner on Saturday.

Dalton Self, Mayor of the City of Wagoner, said he organized the protest. "I've actually spoken to many business owners. They're afraid that if this passes, they'll have to leave Wagoner and go somewhere else," Self said.

Agreeing with Mayor Self is another protestor, Brent Watson. “A lot of people from here work in Tulsa County, said Watson. "They’ll do their shopping in Tulsa County instead of in Wagoner County to save on this ridiculously high sales tax.”

One proposed increase would fund a new ambulance service for Wagoner County. However, it would involve reallocating funds from a tax supporting the area for nearly 20 years. Voicing concerns are firefighters like Jarrod Grigsby and Justin Roberts from the Okay Fire Department.

"That’s gonna affect our training. That’s gonna affect our equipment, affect how quickly we can get on scene, and also, recruitment," said Grigsby. "Volunteer fire departments in Wagoner are all agreeing that this is going to be potentially dangerous to the citizens in the rural areas."

“Maintenance. We drive vehicles. I mean, if we break down, we can’t get to ya to help ya," said Roberts.

Another protestor, Paula Gibson, said she recognizes the need for ambulances in Wagoner County. However, she does not support funding it through a sales tax increase. "We just need an ambulance at every fire department," said Gibson. "I think that we could find the appropriate money to do so, and a lot, lot, cheaper.”

Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday.

