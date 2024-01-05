Wagoner County previews March 5 ballot questions

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — March 5, Wagoner County neighbors will head to the polls. They’ll vote in the presidential primary, and eight propositions concerning sales taxes. The questions concern parks, tourism, and the county courthouse. If all of them pass, sales taxes could go up as much as two cents for thirty years.

"Some of the proposals seen reasonable to me," one neighbor, Gary said, at a Broken Arrow city council meeting, "But the way they’re being pushed through, I’m just not comfortable with that at all."

Broken Arrow Mayor Debra Wimpee seems to agree with that sentiment, leading to a tense exchange between she and Wagoner County engineer, Rachael Cooper.

Wimpee asked if any public hearings had taken place. Cooper said they had not. However, no matter what happens at the public hearings, the questions will go on the ballot as written.

Plans for the courthouse, include parking improvements and additions, as well as renovations to the courthouse building. 2 News Oklahoma spoke with some people around the courthouse, including Dan Aldrdige, who lives in town.

Aldridge says he will, "probably vote for it if it’s needed and it would go to the right place."

There is also a proposition, for a new tax, to fund a county jail trust.

Cooper predicts the trust will, "create some separation and provide a professional staff that can be paid in excess of what our current staff can be paid in hopes that the professionalism and that separation would protect us and provide some liability."

The improvements needed at the courthouse have been a common theme. 2 News Oklahoma has covered it in the past. Some residents think $10 million will not be enough.

"That courthouse is absolutely gonna crumble around you if you spend $10 million on that and expect that to be your 30 year plan," Doug said at the city council meeting, "I don’t know if you’ve been, but $10 million won’t touch it."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

