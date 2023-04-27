Wagoner County felon leaves courthouse during court date

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A felon from Wagoner County is back on the streets and wanted after leaving the courtroom during a hearing for existing charges.

It was on Tuesday when sheriffs deputies say Lonnie Replogle, of Wagoner County, stepped out of the county courthouse to make a call - which he got permission to do - but instead, he left the courtroom altogether.

It's not a typical thing to do during your court date, but Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott made clear he had every right to do so.

"He didn't escape or anything," Elliott said. "He wasn't in anyone's custody at that time."

Replogle was charged in 2018 for kidnapping. 2 News was at the scene when it happened. He went to prison and got put on probation in 2021 but Sheriff Elliott says Replogle violated his parole. Deputies convinced him to turn himself in a few months ago for the violation - which he did - and he bonded out. He still had to appear in court Tuesday, which he also did for a little while.

"As the judge and the DA were talking, Mr. Replogle stepped outside to make a phone call. He figured out they were sending him back to prison. He simply just walked out of the courthouse," Elliott said.

Given his previous felonies, Mackenzie Matthews, of Wagoner, thinks there needs to be stricter protocols.

"It's extremely scary thinking that someone that has all these crimes - dangerous crimes, evil crimes, and he's just in the wind," Matthews said.

2 News called John Bennett, Wagoner County's Managing Assistant District Attorney, who was in the courtroom with Replogle.

Bennett says Replogle didn't have an attorney with him.

"There's no foul in him leaving the room to make a phone call," Bennett said. "The foul occurred when his case was re-called. The foul occurred when he was motioned to come back into the courtroom and he made the terrible decision to leave the building."

Sheriff Elliott says they've gotten reports Replogle may have a gun with him.

If anyone has any information about Replogle's whereabouts, the sheriff's office asks that you let them know. Their number is 918-485-3124. You can also report it through their tip sheet here.

