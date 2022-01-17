Wagoner County deputy involved shooting leaves one dead

WAGONER, Okla — One man is dead and a deputy is being treated in a hospital after a deputy involved shooting in Toppers near Wagoner.

The Wagoner County Sheriff said this all happened around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon when they received a call about a domestic disturbance where a man was walking around the neighborhood with a knife.

The caller told deputies the victim had a protective order against the suspect.

Shortly after police arrived, a fight ensued when they were attempting to take the suspect in for a warrant for violation of a protective order.

At some point during the fight, the suspect was armed with two knives, a Wagoner County Deputy fired one time striking and killing the suspect.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

The deputy involved in the fight was not critically injured, but they were treated for blunt force trauma to the face and the head.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Department said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Sheriff Elliot said the investigation has been handed over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations which is protocol for officer and deputy involved shootings.

