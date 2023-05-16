Wagoner County deputies capture wanted man in mobile home

REDBIRD, Okla. — A Wagoner County felon on the most wanted list was finally caught after a 13-day search. Lonnie Replogle, of Wagoner County left his court hearing last month by receiving permission to make a phone call, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.

Redbird, Okla. could be a quiet spot to hide for some people.

Lonnie Replogle was hiding in a trailer home that he lived in when Wagoner County deputies, including K-9 ICE, took full control of the property on May 11.

Replogle was hiding under the vanity sink cabinet when deputies barged in on him. No weapons were found inside the house, and he was nearly speechless.

2 News called Wagoner County Lieutenant Jeff Halfacre and found out he was the one who made the arrest.

Halfacre says when they found Replogle, he looked tired. That's because he was escaping from house to house in Wagoner County, and often times he'd hide out from authorities in the woods.

Replogle left his court hearing on April 25 when he got permission to use his cell phone in the lobby. He was charged in 2018 with kidnapping, but had already served his sentence.

It still frightened Mackenzie Matthews, of Wagoner.

"He was there for his hearing. You would think they'd have rules and regulations for keeping him where he was supposed to be," Matthews said.

2 News asked Halfacre if there could be changes made in the future.

"It's the same thing if you have a traffic citation or if you are a felon, if you aren't in custody, you're just a normal citizens like the rest of us," Halfacre said. "I can't say protocols wont be made in the future. I'm sure we'll talk about that. It will be a case by case situation."

