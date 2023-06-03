Wade’s RV, Make-A-Wish grant wish to two deserving children

Turning Miles into Memories and donating a home away from home.

That is what Wade's RV did today, partnering with Make-A-Wish to give two RVs to deserving families.

The children have battled illness for the last few years, and all they wanted was to go camping with their families.

"These kids have been through something really tough,” Katie Iannazo, Director of Program Services at Make-A-Wish, said. “They're battling a critical illness. And this is the kind of thing that brings them hope, strength and joy to continue fighting whatever fight they're fighting."

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed Make-A-Wish's giving capabilities, so this donation is a long time coming.

The Rhodd's are one of the families receiving an RV and some gifts inside them.

"She was excited all night. Like, the whole way here she's like, 'am I getting my camper?'” Skyra Rhodd said. “So, it's pretty exciting, especially seeing her face when she opened the fishing pole. So, I think that was the biggest thing. I don't know if this has hit her yet. That this is actually hers."

And after the trials the family has been through, the future looks bright.

"She has plans,” Rhodd said. "She wants to travel around. So, that's what we plan on doing."

Another family planning to travel around is the Allen's

"A camper will give her a lifetime of memories,” Meaghan Allen said. “And it's her most favorite thing ever. So, we're very excited for this opportunity and just, she's already squealing with excitement."

That first trip in their new camper is already planned, and they are not wasting any time.

"The first trip, it's down at Thunderbird,” Allen said. “We've already got a spot reserved for this afternoon. So, as soon as we are done here, we're hitching it up to one of the trucks and taking it camping. She's going camping in her RV tonight."

Wade's RV granted the wishes, allowing the Rhodd's and Allen's to have new experiences.

"Why do people come to Wade's RV?” Big Wade said. “Why are we any different than anybody else? And this is why."

The two behind the donation and the men behind Wade's RV, the father and son duo Big and Little Wade, say their why is to give back.

"I'm proud to be with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and to join hands and give these two very deserving children, you know, what they have been wishing for three years," Big Wade said.

Those wishes were granted by Wade's and Make-A-Wish, allowing them to embark on new adventures together.

"We have awesome family memories of going RV camping or taking road trips to, see where, I remember you took us to see where you grew up, on that motorhome trip,” Little Wade said. “And, now this family, now they're able to have those same memories together. And, so, we're just excited about that."

And these donations are just the beginning.

"Hopefully, this is the start of a great thing with Make-A-Wish,” Big Wade said. “They have been great to work with, and we look forward to doing more."

According to Iannazo, more than 300 kids in the state of Oklahoma are waiting for their wishes to be granted.

“We are fully funded by the good folks of Oklahoma,” Iannazo said. “Everything that is raised locally stays locally to help grant these wishes.”

To learn more about the Make-A-Wish Foundation, visit wish.org/Oklahoma.

