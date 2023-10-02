Visitors, vendors happy after Tulsa State Fair's opening weekend

TULSA, Okla. — The fair is in the air in Tulsa as thousands enjoyed the opening weekend of the 2023 Tulsa State Fair.

"It seems like a really large crowd comparatively to past years to me,” said Ty Becker, who visited the fair with family from Coweta after taking part in the cattle shows Sunday.

Crowds filled the inside and outside for their favorite attractions. It lets Tulsan Megan Fryhover relive her childhood.

“Man, the excitement rides," Fryhover said. "The Drop Zone, The Mock 3, The Zipper. The zipper’s my favorite. The Tulsa State Fair is something that I look forward to every year. It’s something to get away and have a good time with, and just enjoy."

Crowds also mean a big moneymaker for vendors like Omar Huracha of La Taqueria, who admits he was worried about business the first two days but said things picked up for the weekend.

“They seem to all come after 6:00 and it was a great Friday, followed up by a great Saturday, and I think it’s going to be a blast today on Sunday,” Huracha said.

While no official attendance figures can be released until it's all over, the state fair's chief operating officer Amanda Blair said the first weekend went smoothly and sees no signs of slowdown heading into the week.

“Ride wristbands start (Monday), so today’s the last day to get Megaride pass, so individual daily bands start tomorrow. You can get those at the midway gates," Blair said. "So we’ll definitely see an increase (in attendance) there.”

