Violent crimes increasing in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow police say they typically respond to about two to three homicides per year, but 2023 already has eight - including one from over the weekend. Police say the city has seen an uptick in violent crimes, but they aren't random crimes.

Patricia Burgess has lived in Broken Arrow most of her life. She's seen it transform from a quiet town with a lot of farm land to a bustling suburb.

"We've always been a safe town," she told 2 News.

It's all very close to Tulsa, which is growing in its own way.

Broken Arrow Police Public Information Coordinator Ethan Hutchins says with more people comes more crime.

"When you live next to a major city, there tends to be some spillover from that area," Hutchins said.

Hutchins says BAPD had 13 homicides with 21 victims since 2020. Out of the 13 homicides, 19 suspects lived outside of Broken Arrow.

Some residents aren't used to it.

"I have seen the rise in crime, and recent murders," Burgess said.

Hutchins says most of the time, the suspects and victims know each other.

Hutchins says they responded to 2,342 domestic violence calls in 2022. They're at 862 now.

The department has partnered with DVIS to raise awareness about domestic violence, but officers believe it starts with residents.

Broken Arrow police say now more than ever is a good time for residents to create neighborhood watch groups and simply keep an eye on one another.

