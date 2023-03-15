Vietnam Veterans are getting recognition in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Military History Center in Broken Arrow is honoring Vietnam Veterans and Vietnam Era Veterans on March 16th.

They will be celebrating during a "Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony" happening at the First United Methodist Church. All Veterans, family and community members are encouraged to attend.

Each year the ceremony honors between 250 and 350 Veterans.

"We weren't treated very friendly when we got back home," Kenneth Collins, of the Military History Center, said. "So, this is kind of a deal to let the guys know 'we're behind you and we support you."

The program starts at 7 p.m. at the church at 108 East College, Broken Arrow. The history center said to enter at the west entrance off North Main Street.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --