Video shows man stealing several guns from McAlester Tactical Supply

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released video Friday showing a man stealing several guns from a shop in McAlester. July 29, 2022.
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jul 29, 2022
MCALESTER, Okla. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released video Friday showing a man stealing several guns from a shop in McAlester.

ATF says the man broke into McAlester Tactical Supply early Friday morning and can be seen on surveillance video gathering guns from a glass display case into a bag before leaving.

“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF," said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II. "We are asking the public to please let authorities know if you recognize this individual,”

ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation put up a $10,000 reward for information leading to the man's identification or arrest.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website.

