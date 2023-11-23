Victory Church holds annual Thanksgiving brunch, serves hundreds a holiday meal

TULSA, Okla. — For 21 years, Victory Church has held an event on Thanksgiving day for their congregation, and those in the community.

No matter their circumstances - if they didn't want to cook or didn't have anywhere to go - everyone is welcome. Pastor Maria Clinkscales with Victory Single Parent Ministry said she feels its important to keep the tradition going because so many in the Tulsa area need community.

"Thanksgiving Day is a special day, every day is Thanksgiving, but on the day that the whole world is celebrating, no one should have to be by themselves," said Clinkscales. "We want people to know that Victory Church opens our doors, for them to come in fellowship with friends, family and even their enemies - they'll become friends with them by the time they leave."

Victory Church typically serves anywhere from 300 to 500 people on the holiday. Those who came for a warm meal were also able to leave with to-go boxes full of food, and frozen turkey to take home.

In order to serve all the guests, the church asks for volunteers to sign up ahead of time, but Clinkscales said as more people pour into the gathering they begin to ask how they can lend a helping hand. Among those spending their holiday giving back were Missy Ross, her husband James, and their six children.

"What warms my heart is the opportunity to allow people to be seen," said Missy. "And let them know that they are loved, and they are valued and they are seen no matter their background, or if they go to church here, or if they're a part of our community, that they have community when they come here."

The Ross family has been volunteering for Victory for several years. James said that dedicating their holiday to their community in this way is the greatest way to spend Thanksgiving.

"We oftentimes look oversees to help people, but we have so many in our backyard that are really needing food and shelter," said James. "It's the least that we could do, and like the saying says it's greater to give than to receive."

Valerie Parks and her family attend the brunch each year. She and her family told 2 News it's not just about the food, but getting to spend time with people they don't get to see all the time.

Parks said having somewhere they can go and not worry about anything is a tremendous relief.

"I have to cook for six, I'm a caretaker for my father, I have someone watching him right now, and it helps me out to be around community," said Parks. "You know, this is my church, this is our church, we're comfortable here every year we come."

After 21 years of holding the brunch for so many, Clinkscales said she and her husband have found a way to stay prepared for as many people that come through the door looking for comfort on the holiday. They had extra food, chairs and tables available to accommodate everyone.

Clinkscales said as long as she is on staff at Victory Church, the Thanksgiving Day brunch will always be available to Tulsans.

"We'll keep doing it as long as there are people out there that need the help," said Clinkscales.

