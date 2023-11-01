VFD responds to large house fire, same home as Easter murder-suicide

VERDIGRIS, Okla. — Verdigris Fire Department fought a large house fire at a home 2 News previously reported on in an Easter Day murder-suicide.

Crews responded to a call that came in around 2:50 p.m. after the kids arrived home from school finding the house on fire.



No one was in the home when the fire started. VFD is investigating the cause of the fire. The home suffered extensive damage to the upper level and interior.

VFD told 2 News this was the largest house fire they fought since around July 4 of this year.

This is a developing story.

