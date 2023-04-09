Police investigating an apparent murder-suicide at Verdigris home

VERDIGRIS, Okla. — Police are investigating a murder-suicide at a Verdigris home Sunday morning.

Officers say they received a call around 3:30 a.m. for a wellness check. When they arrived no one answered and they could hear a man saying to kick the door down.

When police got inside they saw a man injured with a bullet wound. The police searched the house and found another man and woman dead.

The man injured was taken to the hospital and people are uncertain of his condition.

Police are still unclear on the relationships between the victims.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --