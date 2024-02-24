Vetfest resource fair

TULSA, Okla. — Vetfest, held at the Evergreen Baptist Church hopes to take away the challenges veterans face. Hosting a Festival and offering services to veterans who have struggles transitioning from military life.

Jeremiah Stuntman served in the Navy as an Aviation electronics technician. He's had his own hurdles since in since his service.

"I didn't really know that it was mental health I just knew that I was having difficulties trying to adapt normal people as we call them don't have trouble with those type of things" said Stuntman.

The packed event had services like a call center for homeless veterans, health care, and even a hockey team for people with disabilities to join. They even had toxic exposure screening. Jeremiah told KJRH this event is perfect for former military members.

"So when they walk in they immediately feel that they're the center of attention and they're more relaxed" said Stuntman.

Organizers laid out the event to make everyone in attendance feel at ease. The Tulsa County Clerks office had a guest book to show attendees they aren't alone.

As for the table that helped Jeremiah the most?

"I've been having some difficulties getting enrolled in whole health and getting that all set up and she was able to all it for me here at vetfest" Stuntman said.

Johnathon Shepherd, the event organizer and Executive Director for Eagle Ops Foundation said he is happy to help his fellow vets.

"It absolutely excites me every single day I get up and I can take care of veterans help guide them through help mentor them through just like in the marine core".

Vetfest continues until Saturday February 24 until four 4pm.

