Veteran administers oath to grandson re-enlisting in Army

TULSA, Okla. — For a number of people, the military is a family affair.

One army sergeant's family participated in his re-enlistment ceremony this Veterans Day at the Tulsa VFW.



RELATED >>> Tulsa hosts largest Veterans Day Parade on 105th anniversary

At 28 years old and approaching ten years since first joining the army, Sgt. Riley Bengel dedicated almost his whole adult life to service.

This Veterans Day, he re-enlisted.

His grandfather, Mike McGuire, 74, administered the oath and served three decades in the army.

"He's been an officer through and through," Bengel said. "He's retired. He's been to all kinds of places, and he continues to share his wisdom with me through my career."

Upon Bengel discovering the regulations allow retired officers to serve as oath officials, he said, "It was a very easy choice. I was really proud to be able to have him do it."

"When he asked me to re-enlist him, I felt extreme pleasure and pride," McGuire said.

This family's service extends to other members.

"My wife, I feel, is about as much a part of the army as anybody," McGuire said, "even though she didn't ever wear the uniform."

Tulsa City Council member and veteran Christian Bengel, Riley's father, stood on stage with Riley.

Before the ceremony, 2 News asked Riley if he felt any pressure being with his grandfather up on the stage.

"Not at all. I think I actually feel better having him there," he said. "It's really great to be able to do this with my family."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

