Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opens Oct. 14

TULSA, Okla. — A new form of viewing Vincent Van Gogh's art classics is coming to Tulsa from October 14 to December 17.

The new experience will take place at the Exhibition Hub Tulsa Art Center near 51st and Harvard.

Gogh's art spans decades drawing attention to sub-realism and whimsical brush techniques creating a signature look among his collection.

The immersive experience projects the art in a 360 view allowing guests to walk through the world of Van Gogh.

The exhibit features seven galleries ranging from artist information to immersive theaters.

The large experience includes a 35-minute presentation of Van Gogh's art with animation and a 360 viewing opportunity.

Also available is a virtual reality experience.

Ticket prices for the experience vary based on age and package options.The experience ranges from $20.90 to $59.90 per person with additional add-ons available.

For more information visit the Van Gogh Immersive Experience website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

