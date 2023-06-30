Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ticket sales start for Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Tulsa

Van Gogh exhibit
Rebecca Walters
Van Gogh exhibit
Posted at 7:52 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 09:10:32-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Starry Night is set to take over the OK POP museum in Tulsa this fall.

A popular exhibit highlights the work of Vincent Van Gogh, a Dutch post-impressionist painter who gained most of his fame after his death in 1890.

The exhibit is 30,000 square feet of Van Gogh's art projected onto the walls and ceiling with over four trillion pixels.

From Nov. 18 until Feb. 1, 2024, Tulsans can immerse themselves in the exhibit.

Different levels of ticket prices allow visitors to decide how they want to experience the exhibit.

For a family of four with two adults and two kids, tickets cost $19.19 per person.

Students, seniors, and military personnel can attend for $23.99.

The average ticket price for a single person is $27.19, but for the all-out VIP experience, which includes an exclusive VR experience, Van Gogh merch, and priority entry into the exhibit. The VIP ticket will run you about $74.

The popular exhibit has visited several major cities, including L.A., Miami, New Orleans, Seattle, Dallas and more.

To learn more or buy tickets, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7