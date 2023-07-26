US Supreme Court issues a stay on Hooper v. Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Wednesday the U.S. Supreme Court issued a stay on Hooper v. Tulsa until 5 p.m. Aug. 2.

The stay temporarily suspends the hearing for one week. 2 News previously reported the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the ruling from Tulsa's district court in favor of Hooper in June.

The City of Tulsa appealed the 10th Circuit Courts decision taking the case to the Supreme Court in July. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum previously stated, "Today I have authorized our attorneys to request that the United States Supreme Court hear this case and give all parties clarity so we can move forward. As we have with their other rulings, we will honor whatever the courts decide. But we need to know what federal law allows."



Justin Hooper brought the case up against the City of Tulsa following a traffic ticket he received from Tulsa Police on Muscogee (Creek) Nation land.

After the initial ruling in Tulsa's district court, Hooper appealed the decision citing 2020's Supreme Court's McGirt v. Oklahoma opinion. The ruling says that Oklahoma's non-Tribal law enforcement has no jurisdiction to prosecute Tribal members who committed a crimes on Tribal land.



According to City of Tulsa officials said this case influences the amount of jurisdiction law enforcement has, as parts of Tulsa city limits fall within the boundaries of the Muscogee Creek Nation reservation.

Tribal leaders have applauded to the 10th District Court of Appeals decision and hope the Supreme Court follows suit ruling in favor of Tribal members.

This is a developing story.

