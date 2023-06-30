The City of Tulsa to request US Supreme Court to hear Hooper v. Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — In a lengthy Facebook post Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is asking for clarity over the laws and jurisdiction of tribal and non-tribal residents as it relates to the McGirt decision.

Wednesday the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Justin Hooper a tribal resident who received a $150 traffic ticket from Tulsa police. Previously the district courts favored Tulsa in Hooper's request for ticket dismissal as a tribal member on tribal land after the Supreme Court McGirt decision.



Bynum says that this case represents a lack of understanding of cross-jurisdiction between the City of Tulsa and Tribal Nations.

"When the Supreme Court issued their ruling [on McGirt v. Oklahoma], there was an implication that Congress would act to clean all of this up. Three years have gone by and Congress has failed to do anything. This has left the tribal nations, the State of Oklahoma, and the City of Tulsa to pursue clarity around these questions through the other mediator at our disposal: the courts."

In the post, Bynum calls on Tulsa attorneys to request the United States Supreme Court to hear the case to provide clarity to Oklahoma and Tribal Nation governments.

"Today I have authorized our attorneys to request that the United States Supreme Court hear this case and give all parties clarity so we can move forward. As we have with their other rulings, we will honor whatever the courts decide. But we need to know what federal law allows."

