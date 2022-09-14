Update on 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves investigation following committee meeting

TULSA, Okla. — Recently, there has been pushback from the community over the collection of DNA for race massacre survivors.

In Tuesday's meeting, which was held virtually, the committee heard from experts in anthropology and forensics. They explained the excavation and DNA analysis as well as what happens next in the investigation.

"This is not just an archeological initiative. This is a homicide investigation from Tulsans who we believe were murdered in 1921," Mayor G.T Bynum said in 2019.

Since the Mayor made that declaration three years ago, The 1921 Mass Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee has focused on finding answers.

Anthropologists gave an update on the field work done after recovering the remains of 14 adults in the Oaklawn Cemetery last summer.

"We'll keep heading South and possibly West to recover individuals that would have been buried in that same time span, hopefully in that area," Phoebe Stubblefield, Ph.D. said.

As for the DNA testing on the original samples, they could only obtain viable DNA samples from two of the remains because the DNA was too degraded.

"The further the testing is paused on these samples, we could move forward, but it's that these samples are too precious, and we'll wait and see if we can obtain form DNAt is an additive process," Daniel Hellwig with Utah Coalition Intermountain Forensics said.

They want to collect more DNA samples from the original remains and recommend expanding the work sites. The scientists also want to collect soil samples from Newblock Park and The Canes to see if those areas are viable for excavation.

Geneology experts also shared privacy options on the genetic testing needed to determine race descendants. They shared a chart to outline the privacy options for donors who upload their DNA information.

"Any of these five paths will allow your DNA to be compared to the unidentified remains in this project. The most private options for DNA participation are on the left. The least private are on the right," Alison Wilde with Utah Coalition Intermountain Forensics said.

The forensic group also directed the Public Oversight Committee to their website, where they've uploaded a nine page report addressing how they are using DNA data.

The forensic group wants people to know there is no law enforcement agency involved in the process and the city of Tulsa will not be given access to the DNA data.

