Union Public Schools optimistic about school year despite certified teacher shortage

TULSA, Okla. — All across Tulsa, students are loading their backpacks and parents are preparing to send their children off for the first day of school in the Union Public School District.

It's time to return to learn at the 19 schools in Oklahoma's eighth-largest public school district. From kindergarten to middle and high school, teachers are ready. While Union schools have all classrooms covered for the start of class, as of Monday, there was still a need for six teachers and 14 classroom aides.

"I know as a state in 2017, we had 32 emergency certifications issued by the state board," said Dr. Kirt Hartzler, Union Public Schools Superintendent. "Fast forward six years later, we are up to 4,000 and I'm not so sure we won't hit the 5,000 mark this year."

"So, we are in this crisis right now and districts are forced to put emergency certified teachers in the classroom," Karen Larsen, 2 News Oklahoma anchor, asked. "How do we ensure that students are learning what they need to?"

"We make sure that we do align a veteran teacher, certified teacher with these emergency certified teachers," Dr. Hartzler replied. "And then also, our administration is working very closely with these teachers as they work through the process of getting their credentials."



Dr. Hartzler, who earned the title of 2023 State Superintendent of the Year for Oklahoma, considers the teacher shortage the greatest concern of his long career. While the primary objective in Union Schools is promoting learning, he says the most important thing they do is ensure students and staff are safe and secure.

Security measures that are currently in place include:



District security director

School resource officers

Safe school committees

Required training

Dr. Hartzler also considers the school community itself a resource for keeping everyone safe.

"Our students and our parents are really our first line of defense because they hear of these things whether it be social media or simply overheard something," Dr. Hartzler said. "So, report it."

To ensure Union schools are staying relevant for students, district administrators are focused on four key areas:



Early Childhood Education

Community Schools

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Curriculum

College/Career Readiness

Recently, the district worked with area industries to launch new, relevant career programs such as aeronautics and construction.

"We were shocked by the number of students who said, 'Oh, I want to learn how to build a home. I want to learn how to be an electrician. I want to know more about plumbing,'" Dr. Hartzler added.

Adding the new programs is part of Dr. Hartzler's goal to ensure every Union student is ready to move on to a career or college. Union Public Schools are beginning the new school year with a 90-percent graduation rate, in a district where 72 percent of students are on the free and reduced lunch program.

