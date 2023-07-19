Back to School: Union Public Schools

WHO: Union Public Schools operates 19 sites are located in portions of SE Tulsa and NW Broken Arrow and has an enrollment of about 16,000 students.
The district slogan is: “Together We Make a Difference,” continues to be underscored as student engagement continued to soar, and great strides were made toward accomplishing Union’s mission – To Graduate 100 Percent of Our Students College and Career Ready
READ MORE: About Union Public Schools
WHAT: Kicking off the 2023-24 school year.
WHEN: Classes start back on August 16th: click HERE for a printable calendar.
WHERE: For dress codes and rules for your school: Find your school
2 News Oklahoma wants to help you get your families ready for school with some advice and guidance on things that can help the transition go smoothly.
- Getting Back to Bedtime Routines
- Fueling Kids with Healthy Vegetables
- Helping Kids Handle Bullying
- Routines for Screen Time
- Taming Back to School Chaos
For more Back to School info visit our special Back to School page