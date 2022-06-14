Union Public Schools increases sign-on bonuses for teachers, staff

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools is hoping to add more teachers and staff with an increase in sign-on bonuses.

Union’s Board of Education agreed to increase sign-on bonuses for qualified teachers by at least $1,000.

“There's a teacher staffing shortage all across Oklahoma," says Jay Loegering, Executive Director of Human Resources at Union Public Schools. "There are 11 hundred teachers graduating from Oklahoma colleges and universities this year. There are going to be between four and five thousand openings. So we are at a deficit across the state.”

The bonuses are available for certified staff in three areas: special education, secondary math and science teachers as well as nurses.

“Special education it's going to $2,500, for secondary math and science and nurses, it's going to $2,000 for sign-on bonuses," says Loegering.

The district is using American Rescue Plan funds, along with money from different grants. The district has filled more than 70 positions for the upcoming school year but still has 50 more openings.

They say there are also sign-on bonuses for some of those positions. Anyone interested in applying can do so here.

Bixby Public Schools says the American Rescue Plan distributions weren’t equitable and they don’t have any extra money to increase bonuses. They say they are offering $1,500 for school psychologists and speech pathologists and a $500 bonus for bus drivers.

Jenks is offering sign-on bonuses for special education teachers, advanced math and science teachers, as well as school psychologists and speech pathologists.

