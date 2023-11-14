Ukraine Freedom Project urges congress for additional aid or risk WWIII

TULSA, Okla. — The House has passed a bill to avert a government shutdown as the new House Speaker is relying on Democratic support for temporary funding. It's the first step to keeping the government open until January 19,but does not include aid for Ukraine or Israel.

These Ukranian students are heroes. Russian missiles destroyed their school, yet they found a Russian ammunition depot in their village. They told their parents, and their parents told the Ukranian military. The village of Kherson is theirs again.

Karl Ahlgren is from Tulsa and gave the students Disney running medals for their bravery.

"The people of Ukraine are resilient. They're strong, and they want democracy as much as anyone else in the world," he said.

He recently visited Ukraine for the first time to talk to everyday people, like those kids, and bring accurate information back to members of Congress.

"Let's face it. There's not a lot of people that are jumping on planes and driving and getting on trains and going to Ukraine, but they were so appreciative," Ahlgren said.

That's the essence of the Ukraine Freedom Project. Steven Moore, the founder, says Ukraine success stories are happening daily, but they're happening largely due to American support.

The support is happening in Tulsa, too. Medical supply equipment is being collected at the Medical Supply Network via numerous entities at the Rotary District 6110 building on South Erie. It's being shipped to Ukraine by the truckload.

Moore says if American support to Ukraine ends, the world will be in trouble - especially now, considering the Hamas attack on Israel is happening at the same time.

"If we don't do that, there will be a time where U.S. soldiers will have to go to these places - to Taiwan and other places," Moore said. "There will be a world war, and we will have to fight in it. We can't hide from it."

Anna Shvetsova grew up in Ukraine, 30 miles from the Russian border. She also returned from her home country and said two wars are disturbing.

"Ukrainians were shocked because we saw exactly the same horror that is going on in Ukraine," Shvetsova said.

People involved with the Ukraine Freedom Project say Ukraine's most significant needs are weapons and medical equipment. Moore, Ahlgren, and Shvetsova are currently in Washington, D.C., talking to members of Congress about their findings from their recent trip to Ukraine.

