UCI BMX Racing World Cup comes to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa is getting its firstUCI BMX World Cup.

It's coming to the Hardesty National BMX Stadium. The competition will be one of three races to see who qualifies for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Felicia Stancil has practiced here for years for the USA Cycling team.

"I’m excited that it just so happens to be on a track that I’m super familiar with and in my home country, which makes it even better it's going to be a big event," said Stancil.

It's a big event indeed. Previous rounds of the competitions were held in New Zealand and Australia. Stancil is going to be feeding off that home crowd excitement.

"It brings a familiar feeling, and you definitely want to race your best in front of all the American fans and family," said Stancil.

The USA BMX Foundation held a news conference for athletes from different teams to answer questions about preparation and the major opportunity. USA cyclist Cameron Woods can't wait for the competition.

"World Cups are my favorite races. Every year, they're always circled for me. This is my first one as a professional in America, so it's a weekend full of firsts, and I’m looking forward to it,” said Woods.

The USA BMX Foundation has been working for two years to make this race possible for Tulsa. Justin Whal with the organization says fans have an opportunity to witness an electric competition.

"It's the best of the best coming here to Tulsa, and they're truly Olympic-level athletes, so it's amazing to see, and I think the crowd will also enjoy that factor of it, Whal said.

Ticket prices for the event will at most be no more than $40 for the weekend.

