U.S. Rep. Mullin attempting to expunge Trump's first impeachment

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK District 2) introduced a resolution on Tuesday in an effort to expunge former President Donald Trump's first impeachment.

The House impeached Trump on two counts in late 2019, alleging he had been running an off-the-books foreign policy operation in Ukraine for personal political gain in a possible abuse of power and Russian interference related to the 2016 election.

“This impeachment was an unimaginable abuse of our Constitution,” Mullin said Tuesday. “Democrats in Congress put politics over country and threw all democracy out the window to unseat our president. This is exactly what our Founding Fathers warned against. While we cannot undo history, we can make it right. This resolution will bring credibility back to the impeachment process and ensure this manipulation never happens again.”

A phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested Trump had been leveraging Zelensky's request for support against Russia in exchange for perpetuating two since-debunked investigations — one into Joe Biden and another into the source of interference in the election that saw Trump win the presidency in 2016.

The impeachment went to trial in the Senate where senators largely voted along party lines to acquit Trump of both accusations. Despite the acquittal, Mullin is looking to wipe away the articles brought against Trump altogether.

“President Trump was impeached over a sabotaged, perfect phone call,” Mullin said. “The hearsay of witnesses completely contradicted the plain text of the transcript. Facts did not matter, and Democrats in the House impeached President Donald J. Trump, nevertheless. Now, we have Joe Biden stoking international crises with public comments surrounding the same nation. And Democrats in Congress remain predictably speechless.”

Trump went on to be impeached a second time in early 2021 after the House accused him of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection. The Senate again voted to acquit him despite several Republican senators speaking out against Trump's behavior in relation to his election loss to Joe Biden.

