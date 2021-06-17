U.S. Mint to feature Wilma Mankiller, other notable women on 2022 quarters

TULSA, Okla. — The first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation and other notable American women are soon going to be stamped onto the 2022 quarters, the U.S. Mint announces.

Wilma Mankiller is one of five women who will start appearing on quarters in 2022. This is a part of the American Women Quarters Program that "celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women to the development and history of our country," according to the U.S. Mint.

The program is expected to last four years, starting in 2022 until 2025. Up to five new reverse designs will be released each year of the program.

Other distinguished women joining Mankiller on quarters in 2022 are:



Anna May Wong, the first Chinese-American film star in Hollywood

Adelina Otero-Warren, a suffrage movement leader in New Mexico

Dr. Sally Ride, the first American woman in space

Maya Angelou, celebrated author and poet

To learn more about the American Women Quarters Program, you can go to the U.S. Mint's website.

