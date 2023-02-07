Two Webbers Falls students unintentionally overdose on campus

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. — Webbers Falls Public Schools is investigating after two students overdosed on campus on Tuesday.

Webbers Falls Superintendent Chris Whelan released a statement to the community explaining what they know:

"Webbers Falls School takes the safety of our students very seriously. Unfortunately, today a situation occurred on our campus where two students unintentionally overdosed on an unknown substance. School staff immediately responded by rendering first aid and calling 911 for medical assistance from several agencies in our area. The students have been transferred to a local hospital for further evaluation and were coherent and responsive. Outside counseling services will be on site for students and staff if needed. We will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with the law enforcement to make sure this situation is investigated. Please keep these students and our school in your prayers."

