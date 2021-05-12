Watch
Two pilots OK after fiery helicopter crash near Oklahoma City

Firefighters respond to fiery helicopter crash near Oklahoma City
Posted at 5:41 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 18:46:56-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two pilots are okay after a fiery helicopter crash Wednesday near Yukon, Okla., about 15 miles outside Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the pilots made it out of the helicopter, and no one else was on board, according to KOCO-TV.

There's no word yet on injuries.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to provide updates as we learn more.

