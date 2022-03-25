Two men in custody for possession of stolen property, sawed-off shotgun

TULSA, Okla. — Two men are in custody after police say they stole tools and other protective equipment from a man's truck at a Tulsa gas station on Wednesday.

Officers received a call around 7:20 p.m. to help someone whose truck had been broken into at a QuikTrip near 41st and Memorial.

He told police that all of the tools and equipment that were stolen were things he used on his job. He then said he saw all of his stolen property for sale on OfferUp.

TPD helped set up a meeting with the sellers on OfferUp in a way that kept the victim safe and nowhere nearby.

When the suspects arrived to complete the deal, they were stopped and the items the victim saw for sale were found in the car they arrived in. Both suspects were taken into custody and the stolen items were returned to the victim.

When authorities searched the suspects, they found Joshua Booth, the driver, armed with brass knuckles and a sawed-off shotgun in the trunk of the car.

Booth was arrested for possession of a sawed-off shotgun. The other suspect, Harold Dean Johnson, was charged with possession of stolen property.

