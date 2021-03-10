Owasso man attacked by 2 stray dogs

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso man was attacked by two stray dogs in his own backyard. Thankfully, Chuck Carnagey escaped with only minor bites.

"I just hope that they are found before they injure someone else," he said.

Just after 4 p.m. Friday, Carnagey was working in his shed and was alerted by the sound of his own dogs' barks.

A Ring camera on his garage captured video of two dogs walking toward his home.

"Any time a dog comes in the yard most of them are friendly," Carnegy said. "I just wanted to pet them."

But the greeting quickly turned nasty.

Carnegy told 2 Works for You a black and white boxer lunged at him, and a brown pit bull tried to sneak around his backside. He tried to keep the pair at an arms' length and back toward his house, but the dogs grabbed ahold of his pants and knocked him to the ground.

“I just tried to defend myself and just keep them away from my vital organs," Carnegy said.

The dogs followed him to the back porch where Carnegy said he grabbed a dust pan sitting next to the back door.

"I hit the pit bull over the head and he yelped and ran off," he said. "And then I swung the dust pan and hit the boxer in the chin and she took off.”

Carnegy said he called Owasso Police and the Rogers County Sheriff's Office to report the attack, but said he was told to shoot the dogs if they come around again.

He said the Tulsa Health Department told him he needs to have six or seven rabbies vaccines in his hand that are $293 each.

Carnegy told 2 Works for You there are several parents in his neighborhood who are afraid to let their children play in the yard until the dogs are caught. He said he filed an official complaint with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office, Tuesday night, and is awaiting a response.

