Two Brookside neighbors protest development at 33rd and Peoria

TULSA — Two Brookside neighbors, Jody Rogers and Shawn Linfoot, held a protest Saturday afternoon outside of the Bank of Oklahoma building.

They are concerned over the decision to build a multi-level apartment complex at 33rd and Peoria. They think the project is overkill, and could cause Brookside's neighborhood charm to slip away.

"We just don’t want more traffic, there’s already a lack of parking, and, I think it’s gonna create safety issues for pedestrians," Linfoot said.

2 News worked to find out what the parking situation is around the area. We counted 25 parallel spots between 35th street and the north side of the bank. That's counting both sides of the road, and at least one of the spots is an ADA designated spot.

Developers tell us they hear the concerns for the neighbors, and are open to making some concessions, but will ultimately move forward with the project.

As for the parking, they will purchase an existing lot to the southwest of the property. That, on top of the new parking they build, will mostly suffice in their opinion.

Rogers, for one, lives right behind the bank. She told our crew she is open to different development.

"We want progress, but this is just a little overkill. Too much. Needs to be somewhere else besides Brookside," Rogers said.

