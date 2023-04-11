Turnpike Authority to cease work on ACCESS Oklahoma projects starting April 14

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced it will stop work on all ACCESS Oklahoma projects on Friday, April 14.

ACCESS Oklahoma is a $5 billion, 15-year long-range plan for the Oklahoma Turnpike System and it was proposed by Governor Stitt and Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz in February 2022.

The OTA says the halt is due to not having a clear timetable for access to the bond market. When the plan was originally announced, OTA said the project would be fully funded through bonds.

"ACCESS Oklahoma will be fully paid for with bonds and will not affect any part of the state budgeting process," said the OTA in a press release.

OTA says legal matters pending before the Supreme Court, including the “validation” case, and an impending state investigative audit, have prevented access to the bond market.

"I have mentioned several times, including during the recent board meeting, that our continued ACCESS Oklahoma project work would be impacted or even stopped due to our inability to enter the bond market,” Gatz told the OTA board in the memo.



Previous coverage >>> State officials unveil turnpike plan projects to connect corridors, communities

The OTA says it will continue normal operations and maintenance to toll roads and it will move forward with the conversion to cashless tolling.

“Despite the tremendous transportation needs across the state, I feel it is prudent to take this difficult step,” Gatz said. “This is an unfortunate decision that the OTA does not take lightly due to the critical nature of the ACCESS Oklahoma plan and the effect it will have on all our consultants and their employees as well as many Oklahoma communities and businesses that rely on these necessary transportation improvements. While these delays slow progress for the state, it doesn’t eliminate the need for these critical transportation enhancements that will improve safety and the quality of life for all Oklahomans.”

The Association of Oklahoma General Contractors released this statement following the announcement.

The Association of Oklahoma General Contractors is disappointed to hear that the 15-year ACCESS Oklahoma program has been halted due to pending legal cases. While we understand that the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) has made a prudent decision, we cannot ignore the fact that the traveling public will be impacted by this halt. The increase in preventable accidents and lives lost due to dangerous and congested roads is a real concern for all of us. As a community, we must stay committed to improving the safety of all Oklahomans. We hope that the legal cases will be resolved quickly, and the OTA can resume work on the ACCESS Oklahoma program as soon as possible. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to stay vigilant on the roads and prioritize safety at all times.





Bobby Stem, Association of Oklahoma General Contractors executive director

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --