Turkey Mountain to gain 80 acres, visitors center

TULSA, Okla. — Turkey Mountain is one of Tulsa's most popular parks and it's about to get bigger.

River Parks Authority officials announced on Oct. 5 a $2 million grant from the Darryl & Julie Christner Family Foundation to build out trails and connect the main 650-acre portion of Turkey Mountain to the additional 88 acres south of 61st Street and west of Elwood.

Leaders made several upgrades at Turkey Mountain in the past few years, including Oklahoma's largest natural stone staircase, restroom facilities, and revamped trails.

Park officials let the community help name the stone staircase. After a public vote, the staircase is named "The Flight."

At the park's "Wild Turkey" fundraiser, park officials announced plans for a visitors center are also in the works.

New developments at Turkey Mountain

Turkey Mountain sees roughly 250,000 visitors a year, and officials think these developments will help the park sustain that traffic.

“I believe that the recent transformations at Turkey Mountain have been absolutely amazing,” said Josh Christner, Executive Director of the Darryl & Julie Christner Family Foundation. “Our foundation is extremely honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the development of new recreation trails in Tulsa. Our foundation's primary mission is to enrich the community by promoting and improving the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of all individuals, as well as to leave a positive, lasting impact on generations to come. We believe this donation will not only embody this mission but also allow both local residents as well as out-of-town visitors to enjoy even more of what Turkey Mountain has to offer.”

River Parks Authority

The $2 million grant is being awarded incrementally over the next two years. Work is expected to begin in spring 2024 and wrap up by the end of 2024.

“Turkey Mountain is one of Tulsa’s most valuable and valued assets,” said Jeff Edwards, River Parks Authority’s Executive Director. “We are grateful for DJCFF’s recognition of River Parks’ role in celebrating the phenomenal transformative opportunities at the Wilderness that will help ensure it can be enjoyed for generations to come.”



It's still unclear where Turkey Mountain got its name, but some theorize it was once a great spot for turkey hunters. Before being bought by Tulsa, the land was a site of oil well drilling.

In 1978, Tulsa County purchased 147 acres, and in 1996, Stephen J. Jatras donated the additional 80 acres at the corner of 71st and Elwood that will be developed with the $2 million grant.

