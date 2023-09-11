Tulsa River Parks gears up for "Wild Turkey" event

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa River Parks Authority is preparing for its biennial Wild Turkey fundraiser, benefiting Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area.

Jeff Edwards, Executive Director at the Authority, said past "Wild Turkey" helped finance the new Tvlse Nene pedestrian trail.

The gravel trail runs parallel to the Bomb Center dirt trail.

Signs now mark Tvlse Nene for "pedestrians" and Bomb Center for "cyclists" — a distinction that Edwards said was highly requested.

"You have so much mixed use here at Turkey Mountain with mountain bikers, cyclists, hikers, runners, all of the above," Edwards said. "And then trying to work in all of those activities into one venue, where people can get along, and co-recreate together."

Edwards said new developments are in store to accommodate the steady growth in visitors to the park. He expects to reach 300,000 for this year.

He said there are about 100 acres of land yet to be activated at the park.

Edwards revealed at this year's "Wild Turkey" event, they will announce a new, surprise feature planned to be built.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

