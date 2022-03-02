Tulsa's Admiral Twin drive-in reopens Friday for 2022 season

Some good news for movie fans — Tulsa's historic Admiral Twin drive-in will open on Friday, March 4, to kick off this year's season.

2022 marks the 71st season Admiral Twin has been in operation. In 2010, a fire destroyed the drive-in. After spending two years rebuilding, Admiral Twin reopened with a new screen concession stand, kitchen, and bathrooms.

For now, the drive-in will only be open on the weekends until mid-May when they will be open 7 days of the week.

The first four movies set to show this weekend are "The Batman" and "Godzilla vs Kong" on the east screen and "Encanto" and "Sing 2" on the west screen. Gates will open at 6:15 p.m. for movie-goers.

For more show information, call 918-878-8099 or click here.

