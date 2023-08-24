Tulsans rally to show support for Tulsa Public Schools

TULSA, Okla. — While the State Board of Education meeting to discuss Tulsa Public Schools accreditation was starting in Oklahoma City, in Tulsa parents, concerned citizens, students and TPS staff showed their support for the district during rallies and walkouts at the start of the school day.

The crowds across the metro made passionate statements.

At Booker T. Washington High School, dozens of students walked out of class to the football field to take a stand against a takeover of the state. Many of them even lining up to take the microphone to have their voices heard.



Meanwhile at Hale High School, a crowd of about 25 adults held signs, clapped and cheered as students were dropped off for school.

The group could be heard chanting phases including "Save our Schools", "Let's go Rangers" and "Tulsa Students Rock."

But it wasn't just about what they chanted. Many at the rally came wearing shirts that say "Together we're building a stronger Tulsa" and a quote from Mark Twain saying "Out of public schools grows the greatness of a nation."

Among the crowd wasn't just people who work in the district or have kids in the district, some were simply Tulsans concerned about the students amid the political tensions.

Jill Peters is one of those concerned citizens. She said this show of support is important, especially on Thursday.

Previous coverage >>> TPS Accreditation Fight

"I think the students are a little anxious because this is a lot of chaos in their first days," Peters said. "It shouldn't be that. It should be exciting and fun for them to walk into school so I hope we are giving them a little bit of encouragement and to show that we have their back."

2 News also spoke to a Hale High School parent dropping off her daughters this morning during the rally and she was happy to see the group there.

“I think its important for the kids and just for them to be able to get through school," Angel Keele said. "I just want the schools to be good for the kids and I just want it to get back to what it was.”

Peters who was apart of the rally also said she hopes control of the schools stays local and that this show of supports get back to those in Oklahoma City but she fears their minds are already made up.

No matter what Peters said these adults care about the students and will continue to show that.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

