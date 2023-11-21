Tulsans honor Trans Remembrance Day

TULSA, Okla. — The Trans Advocacy Coalition of Oklahoma held a vigil at All Souls Unitarian Church to honor Trans Day of Remembrance.

It's a day to remember and honor the lives of transgender people who've died as a result of anti-trans violence and discrimination.

The vigil included a reading of the names of trans people who died from violence in the last year.

"Today we read a little over 30 names, but there are hundreds more internationally that have passed," Grace Fallon said.

"We come together for moments of community like this, and we continue to make our voices heard," Fallon said.

The vigil comes just a month after a prominent trans activist in Tulsa took their own life.

In October, we told you about Fern Galindo, who founded the Tulsa Intersectional Care Network, which helps connect people with resources like food, housing,

and healthcare.

We talked to the community about the legacy Galindo left:

People with the coalition said trans people are at high risk of violence and much more likely to be alone during the holidays.

"There is a lot of grief that you experience as a trans person," Fallon said.

This day of remembrance began all the way back in 1999 after the stabbing death of Rita Hester in Boston.

If you or someone you know is experiencing gender-based violence, here are some resources.

