Tulsa LGBTQ+ community grieves loss of beloved leader

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's LGBTQ+ community is grieving the loss of Fernánde "Fern" Galindo, one of its most impactful leaders.

Olivia Cotter, a close friend and colleague of Galindo, remembers them as facilitator. “Wherever they went, they built community. They were one of the people who would always reach out to people in need. Just very involved in the community and in people’s lives, making sure that people were taken care of,” Cotter said.

Driven by their desire to serve and support others, Galindo founded the Tulsa Intersectional Care Network (TICN).

The grassroots organization bridges gaps by connecting community members with essential resources such as food, housing assistance, and healthcare. "The network primarily focuses on disabled, BIPOC, and queer folks. Those are the ones usually have the most barriers to services," explained Cotter.

At TICN, volunteers help with resources like meal trains and ride-sharing. Among these volunteers is licensed professional counselor Will Laymance, who has worked with numerous LGBTQ+ patients throughout his career. He shed light on the unique mental health challenges this community often encounters.

"The risk is higher," said Laymance. "Something as simple, as baseline, of getting someone’s pronouns correct is a life saving activity.”

Echoing Laymance's sentiment, Cotter added that many in the community experience isolation due to society not accepting them.

In the wake of Galindo's passing, Laymance wants those affected to know their feelings are valid. "It’s okay to feel. It’s okay to be upset. It’s okay to not know," said Laymance.

