Tulsa Zoo mourns loss of African painted dog 'Kasama'

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo announced the passing of their 11-year-old African painted dog Tuesday.

Zoo officials said Kasama was humanely euthanized on July 21 because she was suffering from kidney disease and Degenerative Myelopathy, which causes muscle atrophy in the rear.

“We will miss seeing her large ears moving around as she was being called inside, but know that we were lucky to have the opportunity to work with Kasama during her time at the Tulsa Zoo," zookeepers said.

Tulsa Zoo

Kasama was born at Sedgwick County Zoo on Nov. 23, 2011. She and her sisters Shiyane and Nyika were the first African painted dogs to call Tulsa Zoo home, when the zoo officially opened its African painted dog exhibit in 2013.



"African painted dogs, known in some regions as African wild dogs or painted wolves, are the last remaining species of a unique ancient lineage of canine," the zoo said. "Sometimes confused with hyenas, the painted dog is recognizable with its huge ears, long legs, mottled coat pattern, white-tufted tail, and squeaky bird-like calls."

The Tulsa Zoo plans to bring back African painted dogs with the opening of the William S. Smith African Wilds complex, which should be complete by 2026.

