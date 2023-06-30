Giraffe at Tulsa Zoo to give birth this summer

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo is expecting a new little addition by the end of the summer.

On Friday, the zoo announced its giraffe Zoe is nearing the end of her first pregnancy.

“As with all pregnancies, there are risks, so we are closely monitoring Zoe," said Tulsa Zoo Curator of Mammals Jordan Piha. “Just like in human pregnancies, we monitor through ultrasound techniques. To do this, our animal care team put in a lot of work to teach her how to stand for ultrasounds.”

We’re thrilled to announce that Zoe, our four-year-old reticulated giraffe, is pregnant with her first calf! As with all pregnancies, there are risks, so our animal care and veterinary staff are monitoring Zoe closely. Zoe’s care team estimates the calf will be born this summer. pic.twitter.com/IQjRFM7uzv — Tulsa Zoo (@TulsaZoo) June 30, 2023

Giraffes are typically pregnant for 14-15 months.

Zoe was bred with the male giraffe Hekaya. She is also currently the youngest and smallest member of the zoo's giraffes — that is until her baby comes along.

According to AZA’s Giraffe SAFE initiative, giraffes are classified as vulnerable to extinction, with fewer than 117,000 left in the wild.

