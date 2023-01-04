Tulsa Zoo announces winning name for new penguin chick

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo announced the winning name for its new penguin chick on Wednesday after opening up voting to the public.
After more than 10,000 votes, the female chick will be named River.
“River has grown so much over the past three months,” said Zoological Supervisor – Birds Taylor Harris. “She is now a full-grown juvenile with her waterproof feathers. We’re currently working to introduce her to the rest of our penguin colony and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
River hatched on Oct. 3 to parents Dassen and Ireland through the zoo's participation in the AZA African Penguin Species Survival Plan.
